Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant’s death inspired her forehead tattoo

American celebrity, Amber Rose, made headlines earlier this month when she debuted the words “Bash Slashâ€-devoted to her sons “Bash†(for Sebastian Taylor) and “Slash†(for Electric Alexander Edwards) — in cursive letters just below her hairline.

The bold tattoo raised some eyebrows, and this week Amber Rose gave an explanation.

The model and activist said her decision to tattoo her children’s names on her forehead was inspired by the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 11, 2020 at 10:04pm PST

Appearing on Fox Soul’s series “One on One with Keyshia Cole†on Wednesday, she shed some light on the controversial way she is honoring her children.

“I don’t want this to sound corny or anything but kinda after Kobe (Bryant) died, it made me reflect on my life,†she told Cole. “I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,’ but it was kinda like that.â€

Bryant died, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month.