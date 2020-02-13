Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant’s death inspired her forehead tattoo

Amber Rose says Kobe Bryant’s death inspired her forehead tattooThursday, February 13, 2020
American celebrity, Amber Rose, made headlines earlier this month when she debuted the words â€œBash Slashâ€-devoted to her sons â€œBashâ€ (for Sebastian Taylor) and â€œSlashâ€ (for Electric Alexander Edwards) â€” in cursive letters just below her hairline.
The bold tattoo raised some eyebrows, and this week Amber Rose gave an explanation.
The model and activist said her decision to tattoo her childrenâ€™s names on her forehead was inspired by the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Appearing on Fox Soulâ€™s series â€œOne on One with Keyshia Coleâ€ on Wednesday, she shed some light on the controversial way she is honoring her children.
â€œI donâ€™t want this to sound corny or anything but kinda after Kobe (Bryant) died, it made me reflect on my life,â€ she told Cole. â€œI donâ€™t want people to be like, â€˜Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,â€™ but it was kinda like that.â€
Bryant died, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, last month.
