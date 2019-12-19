Amy Winehouse to be honoured with Grammy Museum exhibit

Amy Winehouse is set to be honoured in a new exhibit at the Grammy Museum.

The late singer tragically passed away in 2011 at the age of 27, and in honour of her memory, the Grammy Museum will be unveiling a new exhibit – titled ‘Beyond Black – The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ – to showcase a range of the iconic singer’s costumes from her archives.

Amy’s legacy

The collection will be the first-ever Winehouse exhibit in the United States, and it will open at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on January 17, 2020, where it will remain until April 13.

‘Beyond Black – The Style Of Amy Winehouse’ will offer a retrospective of Winehouse’s career, her biggest influences, her most iconic fashion moments, and the legacy she left after her passing.

The exhibit will also touch on how Winehouse’s untimely passing led her family to create the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to inspire children and young people to build their self-esteem and resilience so that they can flourish.

Once the exhibit has closed, many of the items will be auctioned to benefit the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which will take place at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills from November 6 to 7, 2021.