An inspiration: Agent Sasco sends a sweet message to wife on birthday

If youâ€™re into #relationshipgoals and all of that, then dancehall artiste Agent Sasco and his wife, Nicole McLaren Campbell, are probably on your list.

And they no doubt moved up a few places after that adorable post the Winning Right Now artiste made his Instagram account, wishing his wife a happy birthday today (October 8).

Sharing photos of them together with their children, Agent Sasco asserted that today was a celebration of her and of the inspiration she is to their family.

â€œAs you celebrate your birthday today, I celebrate you. All you are, all you do, all you inspire us to be. I love you, we love you.Â #HappyBirthdayÂ Nics.Â @nicolemclarencampbellÂ Ÿ†Ÿ‘ˆŸ¾WifeTrophyŸ˜˜,â€ he wrote.

They might pop some champagne later, but for now, Nicole, who is the founder and director of Aim educational services, is using her birthday to raise grants for students in need.

â€œItâ€™s ma Birthday and Iâ€™m asking for your Ÿ’°. Decided letâ€™s give Grants to EVERYONE we shortlisted for the AIM Higher Back to School Grants!,â€ she said.

View this post on Instagram

â€œSo hereâ€™s the deal â€“ Iâ€™m gonna sell my Visionboard course for any amount you give to my PayPal:Â nicole@aimeduservices.comÂ â€“ Iâ€™m serious if you give $1 you get the $99 course today.â€