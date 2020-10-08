An inspiration: Agent Sasco sends a sweet message to wife on birthday

An inspiration: Agent Sasco sends a sweet message to wife on birthdayThursday, October 08, 2020
|
If youâ€™re into #relationshipgoals and all of that, then dancehall artiste Agent Sasco and his wife, Nicole McLaren Campbell, are probably on your list.
And they no doubt moved up a few places after that adorable post the Winning Right Now artiste made his Instagram account, wishing his wife a happy birthday today (October 8).
Sharing photos of them together with their children, Agent Sasco asserted that today was a celebration of her and of the inspiration she is to their family.
â€œAs you celebrate your birthday today, I celebrate you. All you are, all you do, all you inspire us to be. I love you, we love you.Â #HappyBirthdayÂ Nics.Â @nicolemclarencampbellÂ Ÿ†Ÿ‘ˆŸ¾WifeTrophyŸ˜˜,â€ he wrote.
They might pop some champagne later, but for now, Nicole, who is the founder and director of Aim educational services, is using her birthday to raise grants for students in need.
â€œItâ€™s ma Birthday and Iâ€™m asking for your Ÿ’°. Decided letâ€™s give Grants to EVERYONE we shortlisted for the AIM Higher Back to School Grants!,â€ she said.
â€œSo hereâ€™s the deal â€“ Iâ€™m gonna sell my Visionboard course for any amount you give to my PayPal:Â nicole@aimeduservices.comÂ â€“ Iâ€™m serious if you give $1 you get the $99 course today.â€
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy