Anderson Cooper apologises for calling Trump an “obese turtle”

Anderson Cooper has apologised for calling

President Donald Trump an “obese turtle” last week.

Cooper, who is an anchor on CNN, yesterday said he was disappointed with himself for the comparison made on air following a White House address by Trump in which he spouted many inaccurate statements about voter fraud regarding the US elections.

He said, “That is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realising his time is over.”

The apology came during an interview with a former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who referenced the incident to which Cooper replied, “It was in the heat of the moment, and I regret it.”