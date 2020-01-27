Andrew Holness expresses sadness at tragic passing of Kobe Bryant

Jamaicaâ€™s Prime Minister Andrew Holness is among those expressing sorrow at the loss of basketball great and Laker icon Kobe Bryant.

Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday (Jan 26).

â€œKobe Bryant is a name synonymous with basketball. A legendary player for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time,â€ Holness remarked in an Instagram.