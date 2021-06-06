Andrew Holness has a green thumb? J’can PM shares pics from backyard garden

Does Prime Minister Andrew Holness have a green thumb?

That’s the question on everyone’s lips after the PM shared photos of the produce he reaped from his backyard garden in a post to his social media platforms on Saturday (June 5).

Among the crops yielded from the PM’s backyard garden, was a handful of strawberries, which gave Holness some bragging rights, as such fruits are usually described as difficult to grow.

“The first harvest from my garden; callaloo, lettuce, kale, tomatoes, a handful of strawberries, celery, pak choi” tweeted a clearly excited Holness.

Holness was sure to include the hashtag #plantyuhplate, which is a local initiative aimed at getting Jamaicans interested in back yard farming.

The PM’s post was met with thumbs up from online supporters who lauded Holness’ efforts, adding that he was “leading by example”.

“PM, good job. You’re a trend setter and our people need to emulate. The callaloo and lettuce is so green and lush, I could eat some now,” tweeted one user in reaction to the post.

Another tweeted, “loved the initiative! Respectfully Sir use up all idle government lands and put the prisoners to work to help feed the nation! Agriculture is the key to growth”.

For Labour Day 2021 the PM had encouraged Jamaicans to get planting in their backyards, noting the importance of such activities to food production.

At the time Holness stressed that such activities could reduce the nation’s food importation bill by thousands each year.