Andrew Scott thinks it’s time to lose the taboo around ‘casual sex’

Irish actor Andrew Scott wants people to

stop using the term casual sex as it makes people feel shameful.

The breakout star from BBC’s hit comedy Fleabag believes the time has come to stop considering casual sex as a “bad thing”.

The 43-year-old actor, best known for his roles as the ‘Hot Priest’ in Fleabag and Jim Moriarty in Sherlock, says he wants to eradicate the taboo that casual sex is shameful as the judgment it provokes is problematic.

Speaking on the podcast How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Andrew said: “The idea that you can’t extract any kind of meaning from casual sex…I think that’s really dangerous because it invokes shame in people.”

Scott, who can currently be seen in Same Mendes’ World War I drama 1917, praised Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Walter-Bridge for showing the major impact fleeting relationships can have on people.

“In a way, that’s what Fleabag is about. You can have incredibly potent, life-long effects from meeting somebody over two weeks, or one week, or, you know, three hours. You go, ‘Oh my god I learned something’,” he said.

Andrew, who is homosexual but rejects the ‘openly gay’ label, argued that individuals can learn a lot about themselves from one-night stands because those hook-ups give them an opportunity to explore their sexualities.

“I think if you’re going through that situation where you’re having casual sex with people, sometimes that’s what you need to do. You have to be able to make mistakes and you have to find out who you are,” he said.