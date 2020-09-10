Angelina Jolie donates to charity being run by 6-year-old boys

Two British

boys have a reason to smile after actress Angelina Jolie donated money to their

charity recently.

The boys, Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaa, who are both six years old, have been running a lemonade stand to raise money to help people being affected by the crisis in Yemen.

The civil war has led to the death of more than 16,000 people with more than 13 million people on the brink of starvation.

Somehow Jolie found out about the boysâ€™ efforts and made a donation to the cause.

â€œSheâ€™s been so amazing. Itâ€™s surreal â€” sheâ€™s not just a random star, youâ€™re talking about one of the top names on the planet so itâ€™s a bit overwhelming,â€ Ayaan Moosaâ€™s father, 37-year-old Shakil Moosa, told CNN. He did not say how much she donated.

View this post on Instagram Thank you message for @angelinajolie.offiicial Ÿ’™ #yemen #lemonaidboys #yemencrisis #angelinajolieA post shared by Ayaan & Mikaeel (@lemonaidboys) on Sep 8, 2020 at 7:07am PDT

He said that Jolie sent the boys a letter apologising for not being there in person to buy the lemonade.

The children, who are referred to as the LemonAid Boys, thanked Jolie in a video that was shared on Instagram.

So far, the boys have raised Â£70,000 (US$90,944), and they hope to increase their target to Â£150,000.