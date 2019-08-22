Angelina Jolie emotional as she drops son at South Korean college

Angelina Jolie admitted she was “trying not to cry” as she dropped her first son off to college in South Korea on Wednesday.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 18, is attending Yonsei University in Seoul where he’ll be studying biochemistry.

The Salt actress and her teenage son spoke with some of his fellow students as they arrived on campus. One Instagram user shared a video of Angelina on the social media app, in which she was asked how long she would be staying.

She said: “Only today. Today is the day I drop him off. I know, I’m trying not to cry.”

Meanwhile, it is said that Maddox had been preparing for his arrival in Yonsei by studying Korean.

A source said: “He got accepted to other universities but choose Yonsei. He has been studying Korean language. He has lessons multiple times a week to prepare.”