Animated series with Usain Bolt premieres on YouTube

Animated series with Usain Bolt premieres on YouTubeWednesday, October 28, 2020
|
Sprint
legend Usain Bolt is set to become a YouTube sensation after he made his debut
in an animated series for KidSuper studios.
The series, which is entitled ‘Scram’, was developed in conjunction with sportswear manufacturer PUMA of which Bolt is an ambassador.
The pilot for Scram premiered on Wednesday on YouTube.
In the series, which has only a few episodes, Bolt plays a New York City cab driver who takes the kids to their destination while giving them a very fast drive. Bolt, being the fastest man in the world, makes it known he wants them to feel how he feels when he goes fast.
RELATED: Usain Bolt featured in new animated series
Bolt was also joined by Arsenal footballer Hector Bellerin and a host of other celebrities who made cameo appearances in the pilot for the series.
