Animated video done for Toots Hibbert’s remake of Bob Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’

We won’t see Toots Hibbert in the flesh again, but his memory is being kept alive via an animated video for his remake of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds.

Toots and the Maytals last album, Got To Be Tough, was released on August 28, two weeks before the reggae star died.

One of the songs on that album was Three Little Birds, which Toots did with Bob’s son, Ziggy Marley. Beatles legend Ringo Starr also played the tambourine on the track.

An animated video has been created for the song by 1185 Films in collaboration with Trojan Jamaica, the company through which Toots’ album was released. It was directed by Nick Franco.

In the video, Toots, Ziggy and Ringo Starr are all in spaceships, and they travel to space, the artic and Mount Rushmore.

Trojan Jamaica, via a statement, said that Three Little Birds is the kind of positive message the world needs now.

“A much-loved Bob Marley classic with a Toots spin; the song is a testament to the positive message of reggae, something we all need right now,” the statement said.

“Trojan Jamaica is honoured to have collaborated with Toots, and to have Ziggy and Ringo guesting both on the track and in the video, which is the final chapter of the animated trilogy intended to lift spirits during these difficult times; a celebration of Toots and his ability to connect all through his music and his message.”

Prior to the release of the Three Little Birds visuals on Tuesday, there were animated videos for Warning Warning and Got To Be Tough.