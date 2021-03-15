Anita Baker tells fans not to stream her music

Anita Baker tells fans not to stream her musicMonday, March 15, 2021
Iconic soul music singer Anita Baker is currently fighting to own her master recordings. And she wants fans to join her in that fight by not streaming her music.
Baker posted on Twitter that she has outlived all of her recording contracts and that the right to her masters should legally revert to her.
The 63-year-old said the time is up and that until she can regain those copyrights, she wants her fans to avoid her music, which includes seven studio albums and one live album.
She is referencing copyright reversion, which allows musicians to retain their copyrights after 35 years.
However, According to theÂ Future of Music Coalition, the law doesnâ€™t mean that that reversion is immediate, or automatic.
