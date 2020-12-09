Another baby royal! Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is pregnant

Another baby royal! Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is pregnantWednesday, December 09, 2020
|
Queen
Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is expecting her third child.
Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne, is married to former English rugby player, Mike Tindall who made the announcement on his podcast today, December 9.
He said his wife is doing “very good” and is “always careful because of things that have happened in the past”, making reference to her two miscarriages which she has publicly addressed.
“I’d like a boy this time, I’ve got two girls, I would like a boy,” Tindall said, but added “I’ll love it whatever whether a boy or a girl — but please be a boy.”
Zara Tindall is an accomplished equestrian and won a silver medal in the team event at the 2012 Olympics held in London.
The newest addition to the monarchy will be the Queen’s ninth great grandchild.
