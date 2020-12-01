Another mysterious monolith in Romania appears in Romania

Are aliens among us? Or is it just some earthling with a lot of money pulling a weird prank? You be the judge BUZZ Fam.

So another mysterious monolith has surfaced in Romania. And in case you haven’t been keeping up with the bizarre occurrences of 2020, allow us to fill you in. This is not the first monolith to be discovered recently. In fact, just days ago, one vanished without a trace in the Utah desert.

Now, this shiny triangular metallic pillar was found a few yards away from an ancient landmark called the Petrodava Dacian Fortress in the city of Piatra Neamt on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

It was spotted a few metres away from the well-known archaeological landmark the Petrodava Dacian Fortress. This is a fort built by the ancient Dacian people between 82 BC and AD 106.

You’re probably thinking that aliens have finally invaded Earth right? But no, this is more likely the work of a prankster inspired by science fiction novel 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In the book by Arthur C Clarke, later made into a film by Stanley Kubrick, a monolith first appears on Earth in Africa three million years ago and appears to confer intelligence upon a starving tribe of great apes to develop tools.

In the book, the monolith is used as a tool by an alien race to investigate worlds across the galaxy and to encourage the development of intelligent life.