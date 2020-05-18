Antiguan student graduates top of her class at Howard University

BUZZ Fam, can we take a moment and acknowledge the brilliance of our Caribbean nationals. Just last week it was reported that the very first black valedictorian at the prestigious Princeton University was half Jamaica.

Now, Danique Nailah Lynzi Jordan, an Antiguan student, graduated top of her class at the Howard University.

Jordan was awarded the Henry Adams Medal of Excellence from Howard University Washington DC.

The medal was presented to her in the University’s online graduation ceremony held Friday May 15, 2020.

She graduated with a Bachelor in Architecture from University’s College of Engineering and Architecture.

Jordan graduated from Baptist Academy as the Top CSEC student in 2015 and is a Prime Minister Scholarship recipient.