Antique bowl sold for $35 at yard sale, worth over half a million dollars

An antique enthusiast will be smiling all the way to the bank after the discovery of this valuable find.

The unidentified person spotted a white porcelain bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, and picked it up for just US $35. After seeking expert evaluation, it turned out that the bowl was worth between US $300,000 and $500,000.

The bowl is actually a rare 15th-Century Chinese artefact. And is one of only seven known to exist.

The 6-inch (16cm) diameter bowl features cobalt blue floral paintings and an intricate design around the rim.

“It was immediately apparent to both of us that we were looking at something really very, very special,” Angela McAteer, an expert on Chinese ceramics at the auctioneer’s told the Associated Press news agency.

“The style of painting, the shape of the bowl, even just the colour of the blue is quite characteristic of that early, early 15th-Century period of porcelain,” she added.

“All the characteristics and hallmarks are there that identify it as a product of the early Ming [Dynasty] period,” Ms McAteer said.

How exactly the bowl found itself being sold at a Connecticut outdoor sale remains a mystery. Some have suggested it may have been passed down through generations of the same family.