Apple makes it easier for you to unlock your phone while wearing a mask

BUZZ Fam, now it is easier for you to unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask because of Apple’s latest iOS update.

Previously, if you were using Face ID to open your phone, it would search for your full face but it was likely undetectable due to the mask. And then you’d have to wait a few seconds before typing your passcode instead. But now, it will recognize when you’re wearing face protection and give you the option to tap in your passcode immediately.

The new software update, Apple (AAPL) is also introducing an API which supports apps from public health authorities that notify users if they have come into contact with a person who has Covid-19.

It’s part of a partnership that Google announced last month that intends to help authorities track exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology.