Apple preparing to launch 75 million 5G iPhones

How’s your savings for the new iPhone coming along BUZZ Fam?

Well, we sure hope you’re more than halfway there because the tech giant is getting ready to shop 75 million new 5G iPhone 12 models this year.

According to Bloomberg, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant anticipates shipments of these next-generation iPhones may reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, according to people familiar with the situation. And we can bet that you BUZZ Fam, will be among that 80 million somewhere, right?

So Apple plans to launch four new models in October with fifth-generation wireless speeds, a different design, and a wider choice of screen sizes, according to a Bloomberg source.

But that’s not all! Apple is also preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen, two new Apple Watch versions and its first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand. A smaller HomePod speaker is in the works, too.

Looks like the tech giant is about to take all our monies!