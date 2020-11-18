Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson featured on Mariah Carey’s Christmas special

A number of

entertainers, including Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will help Mariah

Carey to spread the holiday spirit when they appear on her Christmas special.

The production, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, will debut on Apple TV+ on December 4 and will feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey’s twins – Moroccan and Monroe.

Hudson and Grande will join Carey for the lead single, Oh Santa, which will be released on all streaming platforms on December 4.

While the entire project will become available via Apple on December 4, the soundtrack will not become available on other platforms until December 11.

That’s not the only project Carey is doing with Apple, as on December 7, she will be doing a special on Apple TV+ with Zane Lowe. She will discuss her favourite holiday songs, as well as talk about new music and her recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah.

On Christmas Day, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer will also appear on Apple Music Hits radio station during a six-hour ‘Holiday Hits’ special.