Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson featured on Mariah Carey’s Christmas special

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson featured on Mariah Carey’s Christmas specialWednesday, November 18, 2020
|
A number of
entertainers, including Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will help Mariah
Carey to spread the holiday spirit when they appear on her Christmas special.
The production, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, will debut on Apple TV+ on December 4 and will feature Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Carey’s twins – Moroccan and Monroe.
Hudson and Grande will join Carey for the lead single, Oh Santa, which will be released on all streaming platforms on December 4.
While the entire project will become available via Apple on December 4, the soundtrack will not become available on other platforms until December 11.
That’s not the only project Carey is doing with Apple, as on December 7, she will be doing a special on Apple TV+ with Zane Lowe. She will discuss her favourite holiday songs, as well as talk about new music and her recent memoir, The Meaning of Mariah.
On Christmas Day, the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer will also appear on Apple Music Hits radio station during a six-hour ‘Holiday Hits’ special.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy