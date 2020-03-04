Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster break up after eight months of dating

Ariana Grande has split from Mikey Foster.

The Dangerous Woman hitmaker has gone her separate ways from the Social House singer after eight months of dating.

Us Weekly reports that the couple split “around a month ago” after a trip to Disneyland in early February.

Back in September 2019, Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande confirmed she was dating Mikey by revealing he and his partner Hale Leon go on double dates with Ariana and Mikey.

Frankie told reporters in Los Angeles: “I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring, he’s a great guy. We had a double date night the other night, it was a lot of fun. [It was a] game night with board games. I’m excited to go spend quality time with all of them.”

Ariana collaborated with Mikey’s band Social House on her track Boyfriend, which she previously described as “uplifting”.

She wrote on Twitter at the time of its release: “well, I feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people I know! People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to … right? we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person … but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone. (sic)”