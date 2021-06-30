Ariana Grande gives away $1M in therapy to fans

Popstar Ariana Grande is here for her fans mental health. Grande announced via her Instagram that she’ll be partnering with Better Help to give away one million dollars to her fans who need therapy.

Better Help is an mental health organisation that pairs people seeeking therapy with a licenses therapist.

“While acknowledging that therapy should not be for a privileged few but something everyone has access to, and acknowledging that this doesn’t fix that issue in the long run, i really wanted to do this anyway in hopes of inspiring you to dip a toe in, to feel okay asking for help, and to hopefully rid your minds of any sort of self judgement,” she wrote.

Grande has always used her platform to bring awareness to mental health. For mental health month in May, the Thank You Next singer posted a infographic around the cause on her Instagram, and expressed her goal of “ending the stigma around mental health and normalizing asking for help.”

And she made good on her word with this new initiative, saying that it’s a “starting point”

” i so hope that this will be a helpful starting point and that you’ll be able to build space for this in your lives and continue! healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, i promise! thank you so much to,” she said.