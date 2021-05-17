Ariana Grande got married on the weekend

It’s Mrs. Gomez for you.

Ariana Grande is now a married woman. According to TMZ, the pop star tied the knot with her boo, Dalton Gomez on the weekend.

Grande and Gomez got engaged in December last year. The two started dating in early 2020.

The outlet reports that the informal ceremony took place at the singer’s home in Montecito. Grande and Gomez are said to have had only a few guests at the small-scale ceremony, where the couple exchanged the traditional “I dos”.

TMZ’s source claimed that the ceremony was ‘really just for them’ but it is unclear if it was an impulsive decision, or whether they had planned the big day.

Grande was previously engaged to Pete Davidson, but that ended in 2018.