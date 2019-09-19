Ariana Grande’s dogs get trip on private jet

Ariana Grande’s dogs get trip on private jetThursday, September 19, 2019
Ariana Grande flew her dogs on a luxury private jet so they could be with her at a hotel.
The 26-year-old pop star jetted two of her pet pooches, Myron – who she appears to have adopted following the death of her ex Mac Miller, who passed away last September aged 26 – and Toulouse to Glasgow, and she treated them to their own room at the £2,500-a-night penthouse suite she was staying during her European tour.
A source said: “She jetted the dogs out from Birmingham, and they got there three hours before she arrived.
“Ariana wanted to make sure she felt right at home. And after she cancelled a number of meet-and-greets due to anxiety, they help her with that. They help to calm her nerves.”
The canines were given tartan dog collars to mark their time in Scotland and were looked after by a minder until Ariana turned up.
A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “The dogs, who have been assigned their own room at the two-bedroom apartment, were well looked after by a minder during their stay.
“As well as being offered personalised bone-shaped dog biscuits and furry bedding they even got given tartan dog collars.”
