Arnold Schwarzenegger is “looking forward” to becoming a grandfather.

The Terminator star can’t wait for Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt to have kids together, but he isn’t “pushing” them to make it happen.

Speaking to Extra, he said: “I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually. It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that, but I’m looking forward it to, yes.”

Meanwhile, Chris previously admitted Katherine had “changed his whole world for the better” as he marked her 30th birthday in December 2019.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote: “Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don’t even want to think about it. You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and stepmom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend! (sic)”