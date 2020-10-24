Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

Actor and former

Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has done another heart surgery.

Sharing pictures from his hospital bed and posing beside statues on Friday, the actor said that he is already recovering from the procedure.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” the 73-year-old actor said on Twitter.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!.”

Schwarzenegger’s heart issues started many years ago. In 1997, he installed a pulmonic valve to correct a congenital defect. But by March 2018, he had to undergo another surgery to replace the valve.

The Hollywood film icon rose to fame in the 1980s for his roles in The Terminator, Predator and Commando. Also a former bodybuilder, he served at the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.