Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgerySaturday, October 24, 2020
|
Actor and former
Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger has done another heart surgery.
Sharing pictures from his hospital bed and posing beside statues on Friday, the actor said that he is already recovering from the procedure.
“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” the 73-year-old actor said on Twitter.
“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!.”
Schwarzenegger’s heart issues started many years ago. In 1997, he installed a pulmonic valve to correct a congenital defect. But by March 2018, he had to undergo another surgery to replace the valve.
The Hollywood film icon rose to fame in the 1980s for his roles in The Terminator, Predator and Commando. Also a former bodybuilder, he served at the 38th Governor of California from 2003 to 2011.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy