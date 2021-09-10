Art Metrano, star of ‘Police Academy’ films has died

Art Metrano, star of ‘Police Academy’ films has diedFriday, September 10, 2021
|
Stand-up comedian and actor, Art Metrano has died. He was 84-years-old. Metrano was best known for his role as ruthless police captain Ernie Mauser in two
His death was confirmed by his son, Harry Metrano who told the Hollywood Reporter that the actor died of natural causes at his home in Aventura Florida on Wednesday (Sept 8).
On Thursday, Metrano paid tribute to his father by sharing a carousel of pictures of them together on Instagram.
“Yesterday I lost my best friend, my mentor, my dad. He was and will always be the toughest man I know. I have never met someone who has over come more adversities than him,” the accompanying caption read.”He’s fought and won so much over the years that I always viewed him as indestructible, but the truth is we don’t live forever on earth, but a person’s spirit can live forever within you.”
He continued: “Dad, you will always be a part of me and I will continue to live out your legacy. When someone came up with the quote, ‘legends never die,’ I’m pretty sure they were talking about you dad. I love you and miss you so much! One day I’ll see you again. Rest in Paradise. You’re now my guardian angel. “
