Artiste manager Shelly-Ann Curran loses son; condolences pour in

Artiste manager Shelly-Ann Curran loses son; condolences pour inSaturday, July 25, 2020
“My heart is shattered”, that’s how CEO and founder of John John
Music Group Shelly-Ann Curran described her feelings, as she shared with her
social media following that her son has died.
Curran on Friday( July 24) shared that her son Justice passed away one month shy of his 18th birthday.
The mother of three further told her followers that due to a rare condition her son had, she was told that he would not live past 10.
“Just 1 more month for your 18th Birthday I remember the Drs telling me i wouldn’t have you beyond 10years old we beat the odds with all the love and support,” said Curran.
“Well fought my son ! I need you to sleep now peacefully you fought the hardest fight and will never forget your determination to be with us for 18years !!!! I’m still numb and selfishly crying but I know you deserve to rest,” added the grieving mom.
Curran’s posts were met with love and support from colleagues in the entertainment and media industry.
“There are no right words so a jus love and positive energy mommy,” said veteran reggae act Tanya Stephens.
Others like former beauty queen Yendi Phillips, media personality Debbie Bissoon and Jamaica Observer lifestyle editor Novia McDonald-Whyte also shared their condolences in the form of emojis.
