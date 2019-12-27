Artwalk and Market Place: Giving craft vendors exposure

The Artwalk and Market Place on Water Lane in downtown Kingston is being lauded by creatives for the exposure, networking and money-making opportunity it has provided.

Mojiba describes herself as a creative fanatic, and uses yarn fabric to make jewellery and other items.

She told BUZZ that the Artwalk and Market Place has given her business a lot of exposure. “Exposure is very good, you have people from all over the place come, they never heard of you, but now they know about you. As it relates to exposure, publicity, this place is it. But we need to find a way to get them to spend more,” she said.

Celia Williams has been a staple on the Artwalk scene for a while now. Her fabric jewellery is a favourite among patrons. She said she started selling her creations by chance. “The first time I came here, the dress I wore, everybody wanted one, so I got the orders and made some, and that was it,” she said.

Williams said the energy and the sales keep her coming back every month. “I enjoy the whole thought of this, the whole atmosphere, the whole art, the vibe that you get, the feedback,” she said.

She said the money she makes during the Artwalk and Market Place supplements her income. “I am a government worker, but I love art, I love what I do, I love making jewellery, they are all from fabric cause I can’t wear metal jewellery,” she said.

When Grace Andrade came to an Artwalk for the first time, she realized that it was a space designed for her and her handmade bags too. “I think the craft market helps Jamaicans who make their own gifts, and it really exposes you, it exposes you to the media, to people who probably see me online and can come and see your products in person.”

David Dunn might be a retired Ceramic Lecturer, but that doesn’t mean that he has retired from the art. He told BUZZ that he gets a chance to show off what he has created at art shows like The Artwalk and Market Place.

“What is happening here is that the creative process of downtown is giving artiste the opportunity to showcase their work, on a regular basis,” he said.

He admits that this does not always translate into sales, but is confident that that will come eventually as more people become more appreciative of artistic creations. “People are kinda getting exposed to downtown as a place to go and shop, so it is going to take some time but sales are coming in gradually,” he said.