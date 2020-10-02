Asafa, Alyshia Powell share intimate scenes from their wedding day

Asafa and Alyshia Powell have opened the vault to share intimate scenes from their wedding day.

Shared to their YouTube page earlier today (October 2), the 12-minute video shares a behind-the-scene look at the two preparing to exchange vows at Rose Hall Great House in Montego Bay, St James in Jamaica on February 19, 2019.

From shots of Alyshia getting her glam done for the special day, to the bride’s joyous dancing in anticipation of the vow exchange, the video is a beautiful, never-before-seen, look at their romantic nuptials.

Asafa and his groomsmen, including brother Donovan and former Jamaican sprinter Michael Frater, are also seen getting into their Carlton Brown-designed suits.

At one point, Asafa tells the videographer that he’s excited, not nervous for the wedding. “Mi muh nervous, mi excited. Mi have mi crew, a dem fi nervous, dem tek all a the nervousness fi mi,” he said.

He also shared how they met, on Instagram, of course, and shared how he made the first move to reach out to his future wife.

When asked about kids, he said in addition to the two he had then, “probably three more”, but made allowance for an “extra one” that could bring the total to six, all while laughing. He and Alyshia would later welcome son, Amieke, in October of that year so…two to three more children still to go then?

Regarding the marriage, Asafa said he was looking forward to “forever happiness”, and for her to “complete” him.

During the vow exchange, on the steps of the great house with the building as a magnificent backdrop, Alyshia promised to love Asafa “today, tomorrow and forever.”

“I will love you faithfully through the best and the worst, through the difficult and the easy,” Mrs Powell said.

You check out more of their beautiful day below, BUZZ fam!