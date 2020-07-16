Asafa and Alyshia Powell share lives on new YouTube channel

Olympian Asafa Powell and his model wife Alyshia have launched their

YouTube page to give fans an inside look at their lives.

The Powells, in an introductory video yesterday, July 15, said the vlog will be family-oriented but also feature their daily lives, weekend trips and, eventually, international travels for his athletic competitions and her modelling gigs.

“We’re getting used to being on the camera so that takes a lot of getting confortable , so we’re getting there,” Alyshia said to which Asafa added “We’re used to being on camera but not like this, there are levels to this thing. I get to realise that this vlogging thing is not easy so hats off to all those vloggers, it’s not easy. So my respect goes out to all the vloggers.”

The two also promised to incorporate their multicultural upbringing as the series progressed.

The channel, Asafa and Alyshia Powell, dropped its first official video today, a 30-minute journey chronicling the Canadian-born model’s attempts to make banana bread for the first time.