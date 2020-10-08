Asafa celebrates son’s first birthday

They grow so fast! BUZZ Fam, Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powellâ€™s youngest son is one year old already!

It seems like just yesterday Powell and his wife, Alyshia, gifted us with those adorable photos of their first child together and revealed his name â€“ Amieke.

And even Powell himself is amazed at how quickly time flies.

â€œHappy first birthday to my boy heâ€™s growing so dam fast, 1 today and by turn around heâ€™s 2 Ÿ¤¦Ÿ¾â€â™‚ï¸ many blessings moving forward â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ starting with your first birthday in quarantine. Love you son,â€ he wrote in a post on Instagram.

Amieke is Powellâ€™s third child.

In a recent video on the coupleâ€™s YouTube channel, his wife, Alyshia, insisted that she would be getting pregnant again. This time, hopefully, itâ€™ll be a girl.

â€œWhen we first met, you already have two kids, so I let you know that I want two, and you agreed to that,â€ she said.