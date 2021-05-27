Asafa Powell and wife are having another boy

Asafa Powell and wife are having another boyThursday, May 27, 2021
|
It’s another boy!
Jamaican athlete Asafa Powell, and his wife Alyshia Miller Powell will be having another boy. The couple did the gender reveal in a video posted on their YouTube channel.
After weeks of trying to decide how they wanted to do the gender reveal, they settled on a private intimate affair with their one-year-old son Ameike, and Alyshia’s mom as the only other guests.
Related story: Asafa Powell expecting second child with wife, Alyshia
The gender reveal consisted of Asafa slowly tearing the envelope, while Alyshia looked on anxiously.
“OMG guys, its a boy, its another boy,!” Asafa exclaimed as he finally finished tearing the envelope.
“I really wanted a girl for her,” he added.
Alyshia has previously expressed her desire to be a girl mom, and Asafa wanted her to get her wish.
“I just tell her that my family background is just all boys. You can count on one hand how many girls in my family, so don’t be surprised if it’s a boy but I definitely want you to get a girl because you want a girl,” he told her previously.
But Alyshia very happy that she’ll get to be the mom to two ‘Kings”,
“It’s alright I’m gonna have two kings to be my protectors,” she said.
The model now has two more wishes.
“As long as its a boy that looks like me, I’m happy. I just have one wish, please don’t make him as active as Ameike,” she added.
Do you think she’ll get her wishes this time around BUZZ Fam?
Asafa is already father to a son and a seven-year-old daughter.
He wed Canadian model, Alyshia Miller in 2019, and they share a one-year-old son.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy