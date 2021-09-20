Asafa Powell and wife welcome second child

Jamaican sprinter, Asafa Powell, and his wife, Alyshia Powell welcomed their second bundle of joy, a beautiful baby boy recently.

The couple made the announcement on their YouTube channel on Saturday (September 19), telling their viewers that Alyshia gave birth almost a week ago.

“Baby is here!” an excited Alyshia said. “We’re adjusting, you know how the nightlife goes. I feel like a walking zombie, the whole postpartum as well, the whole nine yard,” added about how she’s been coping.

Meanwhile, Asafa, who was there to witness the birth of his second son with his wife found the whole experience a little bit overwhelming.

“It was an experience, an experience I don’t want to have again. Not trying to discourage anyone of you who don’t have kids yet,” he said.

“It was a rough labour, Alyshia chimed in. “It was completely different from my first. It was quick but very painful.”

Though they didn’t show any photos or videos of the newborn, the couple said their child is perfect.

“The baby is a beautiful baby. It’s a boy, but he’s beautiful. He looks exactly like Ameike,” Asafa shared.