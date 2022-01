Asafa Powell celebrates wife’s birthday

You must have had a firm stance on Sunday if you weren’t completely blown away by the photo that Jamaican track star, Asafa Powell posted of him lifting his wife, Alyshia Powell in the air.

It wasn’t his wife’s birthday as yet, but the Sub 10 King had already started the celebrations while displaying his superb strength.

View this post on Instagram @miller_alyshia birthday is next week but celebration starts now TODAY!!!!! Trying to look like i'm not dying in this picture for u

Fast forward to today, on his wife’s actual birthday, and fans are still being treated to photos of the fabulous couple, showing off their solid physique.

“There is no one like you,†he said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Want to wish my queen @miller_alyshia a big happy birthday .. God made you special because there's no other who is just like you

Powell married his Canadian model girlfriend in February last year and has since had a son.