Asafa Powell celebrates wife’s birthday

You must have had a firm stance on Sunday if you werenâ€™t completely blown away by the photo that Jamaican track star, Asafa Powell posted of him lifting his wife, Alyshia Powell in the air.

It wasnâ€™t his wifeâ€™s birthday as yet, but the Sub 10 King had already started the celebrations while displaying his superb strength.

View this post on Instagram @miller_alyshia birthday is next week but celebration starts now TODAY!!!!! Trying to look like iâ€™m not dying in this picture for uŸ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ Ÿ“¸ @dwrightfocusphotography @iamderronwrightA post shared by Asafa Powell (@asafasub10king) on Jun 20, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

Fast forward to today, on his wifeâ€™s actual birthday, and fans are still being treated to photos of the fabulous couple, showing off their solid physique.

â€œThere is no one like you,â€ he said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram Want to wish my queen @miller_alyshia a big happy birthday .. God made you special because thereâ€™s no other who is just like you Ÿ¶Ÿ¶. â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ Ÿ“¸ @iamderronwrightA post shared by Asafa Powell (@asafasub10king) on Jun 23, 2020 at 4:07am PDT

Powell married his Canadian model girlfriend in February last year and has since had a son.