Asafa Powell celebrates wife’s birthday

Asafa Powell celebrates wife’s birthdayTuesday, June 23, 2020
|
You must have had a firm stance on Sunday if you werenâ€™t completely blown away by the photo that Jamaican track star, Asafa Powell posted of him lifting his wife, Alyshia Powell in the air.
It wasnâ€™t his wifeâ€™s birthday as yet, but the Sub 10 King had already started the celebrations while displaying his superb strength.
Fast forward to today, on his wifeâ€™s actual birthday, and fans are still being treated to photos of the fabulous couple, showing off their solid physique.
â€œThere is no one like you,â€ he said in an Instagram post.
Powell married his Canadian model girlfriend in February last year and has since had a son.
