Asafa Powell’s statue set for February unveiling

Asafa Powell’s statue set for February unveilingThursday, January 23, 2020
The statue for sprint star
Asafa Powell will be unveiled on February 9. It is the last of four statues
that were commissioned as part of the Jamaica 55 Legacy Programme.
Powell will see a bronze replica in his likeness joining that of fellow track stars Usain Bolt, Veronica Campbell-Brown and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
Powell and his wife Alyshia recently paid a visit to Sports Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, where they signed off on the bronze replica and gave it a thumbs up.
The statue will be located at Independence Park at the National Stadium in Kingston and was done by renowned sculptor Basil Watson.
Powell is known for being a world record holder in the 100m before being surpassed by countryman Usain Bolt. He, however, retains the record of having run the most sub-10 second clockings in the event.
