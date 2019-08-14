St Bess native Asheika James has big dreams

St Bess native Asheika James has big dreamsWednesday, August 14, 2019
|
A second runner-up in the Miss St Elizabeth Festival Queen 2019 Competition, Malvern native Asheika James has dreams of entering Parliament one day.
“My ambition is to be a nation builder, whether through means of civil society or stepping into the world of representational politics,” she said.
And she might be well on her way to achieving this. The petite young woman is currently a sales and promotions officer at the Jamaica Automobile Association (member of JN Group). She is also a peer leader for University of the West Indies (UWI) Leads programme, and she received a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from UWI. She is now pursuing a master’s degree in procurement management. She is also on the UWI Dean’s List, and she was the best speaker at the 2015 World Health Debate.
One of her goals is to give back to those who are less fortunate.
“Behaviours are contagious. If people see you giving back to society with pureness, it is likely to be an idea that will stick with them. I believe that giving back to one’s community will start a positive cycle, where people will see the strength and positivity of giving a helping hand,” she said.
She has given back through a project called the Safe Haven Initiative, which aims to help sexually abused females in St Elizabeth. In addition, she recently collaborated with the UNESCO Youth Network to have a book drive to improve literacy among males in St Elizabeth, Clarendon and St Catherine.
“A dream of mine is to be able to do as many humanitarian deeds as possible, both locally and internationally. Oh, how I dream of volunteering and bonding in Africa,” she said.
