At 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez wants to have another child

At 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez wants to have another childWednesday, September 11, 2019
Jennifer Lopez wants to have children with Alex Rodriguez.
The Hustlers star already has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the retired baseball player, 44, has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.
However, the 50-year-old star has said she would love to have a child with her fiance.
Asked by radio host Hoda Kotb on her SiriusXM show if she plans on adding to her brood, Jennifer replied: “Yeah!”
The On The Floor hitmaker then gushed about her soon-to-be husband and how she thinks God played a part in them meeting because they are “so similar” and both motivate one another to “raise [their] games as people” for the better of their family.
She said: “I honestly think that God brought us together because we’re so similar, but we both make each other raise our games as people. He’s been very successful on his own, and I’ve had my success as well. We don’t need each other for that, but we need each other to help us to keep evolving and growing; to create a family, to teach our kids how to give them something that maybe we didn’t have.
