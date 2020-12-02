Auction offers alone time with the Mona Lisa

If you are rich enough, then you might be able to buy some time alone with the Mona Lisa.

The Louvre museum in Paris is offering ‘experiences’ in an auction proceeds from which says it will use to make the museum “accessible to all”.

Among the list of “once in a lifetime experiences” being auctioned by the museum is the chance to get up close and personal with Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.

The winner will attend the annual examination of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, which will even be taken out of its case for inspection.

If you can’t get to have this particular experience, don’t worry, there’s more. Other experiences listed by both Christie’s and Hotel Drouot, include a private tour of the museum with Jean-Luc Martinez, president and director of the Louvre; a torchlight night tour of the museum and a private concert in the Caryatids Hall.

The auction started on December 1 and will end on December 15. Winning bidders will have two years to use their experiences.