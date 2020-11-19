Auctioneer selling blue pants that was “owned” by rock legend Elvis Presley

Auctioneer selling blue pants that was “owned” by rock legend Elvis PresleyThursday, November 19, 2020
|
People are now bidding to buy a pair of blue slacks that an auctioneer claims was owned by rock legend Elvis Presley.
A company called Lelands is selling the piece of clothing, which they claim was donated to the Salvation Army by Elvis’ dad. The bid started at $300 and is now at $531.
“The King is gone but never forgotten. Pair of dress pants belonging to the great Elvis Presley has “Name: E. Presley, MGM” stamped inside flap and no maker tag inside,” the website said.
“Worn and owned by Elvis before being donated to the Salvation Army, these blue pants come with typed and signed letter by Vernon Presley (Elvis’ Father) stating “I Vernon Presley donate this pair of blue pants owned and worn by my son Elvis Presley. Not exactly Blue Suede Shoes, but a classic item nonetheless’.”
It is not clear when Elvis would have worn the piece of clothing, but it would be very old since the rock star died in 1977 when he was only 42 years old.
The item has been viewed more than 600 times since the auction began.
