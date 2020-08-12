August 24 is officially declared Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County

August 24 is officially declared Kobe Bryant Day in Orange CountyWednesday, August 12, 2020
|
Orange County in Los Angeles has officially declared August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day. The day was chosen because of the two jersey numbers Bryant sported throughout his career; eight and 24.
That date is also a day after Bryant’s birthday. He would have been 42 this year
The basketball legend died after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California on Sunday, (January 26).
The supervisors voted to observe Kobe Bryant Day at the request of board Chairwoman Michelle Steel, a lifelong Lakers fan.
She said Bryant, who lived with his family in Newport Beach, was a “treasured member of our community” who “inspired so many men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up.”
According to the resolution, the intent is to encourage others to continue Bryant’s legacy “by engaging in community building, helping young people in need, encouraging aspiring youth to follow their dreams, and living by Bryant’s words: ‘The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.’ ”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy