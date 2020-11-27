Austrian town changes name from F**king to Fugginng

In Austria, there was a small town called “F**king. Yes BUZZ Fam, you read that right. And tourists would flock to the town to take suggestive photos beside the sign, disturbing the peace of mind of residents.

So the town came together and voted to change its name. This could no have been an easy decision as the town has reportedly had that name since the 11th century.

“I can confirm that the village is being renamed,” Andrea Holzner, the mayor of Tarsdorf, the municipality where the village is located told regional daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten.

“I really don’t want to say anything more — we’ve had enough media frenzy about this in the past,” she said.

According to the New York Post, the town will now be called Fugging.