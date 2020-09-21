Autarchii believes his mixtape is relevant to people of African descent

Reggae

artiste Autarchii has teamed up with Kenyan based mixtape producers World Roots

Masters to release his Red Summer of 2020 iTape mixtape.

The ten-track mixtape was released on August 17 to coincide with the celebration of the birth of Jamaica’s first national hero Marcus Garvey.

“We timed the release of this project to coincide with the birthday of the great Marcus Garvey. He was and still is a great inspiration to black people all over the world. He was one of the greatest black freedom fighters in modern times, so I thought it quite fitting to release this mixtape on his birthday,” said the artiste.

The Rastafarian singjay recorded the mixtape to highlight the atrocities that black people have endured throughout history.

“This project is relevant to every person of African descent because it highlights the trials and tribulations that our ancestors have faced throughout history. It also speaks about the ways in which we are still being oppressed by the system in America and other countries across the world today,” said Autarchii.

The title of the mixtape was influenced by a historical event that took place in the United States in 1919.

“A lot of people might not know about the Red Summer of 1919. During the late winter of 1919 through the early autumn, white supremacists in the United States of America carried out brutal terrorist attacks against black people all over the country. This caused racial riots in more than three dozen cities across the United States,” he said.

The project is filled with intense reasonings inbetween songs such as Revolution, Black Liberation Cry, Sailing to the West, Revolution, Howellites featuring Donovan Joseph (Autarchii’s father), 2000 Years featuring Big Youth and Land of the Free.