Awww! Kevin Hart and wife, Eniko, share first look at new daughter

It’s only been a week since Kevin Hart and

wife, Eniko, welcomed the latest addition to their family, a baby girl, but the

couple has already treated fans to their first look.

View this post on Instagram | when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light ✨💜A post shared by EH💋 (@enikohart) on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

Eniko posted a picture of herself holding Kaori Mai on Instagram with the caption, “When your heart literally lives outside of your body. Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light.â€

Kaori is the Hart’s second child together, following two-year-old Kenzo, but Kevin’s fourth. He has two children Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage.