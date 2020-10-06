Awww! Kevin Hart and wife, Eniko, share first look at new daughter

Itâ€™s only been a week since Kevin Hart and

wife, Eniko, welcomed the latest addition to their family, a baby girl, but the

couple has already treated fans to their first look.

View this post on Instagram | when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i couldâ€™ve ever imagined plus more. My light âœ¨ðŸ’œA post shared by EHðŸ’‹ (@enikohart) on Oct 5, 2020 at 8:05am PDT

Eniko posted a picture of herself holding Kaori Mai on Instagram with the caption, â€œWhen your heart literally lives outside of your body. Ori my girl you are everything I couldâ€™ve ever imagined plus more. My light.â€

Kaori is the Hartâ€™s second child together, following two-year-old Kenzo, but Kevinâ€™s fourth. He has two children Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage.