Awww! Kevin Hart and wife, Eniko, share first look at new daughter

Awww! Kevin Hart and wife, Eniko, share first look at new daughterTuesday, October 06, 2020
Itâ€™s only been a week since Kevin Hart and
wife, Eniko, welcomed the latest addition to their family, a baby girl, but the
couple has already treated fans to their first look.
Eniko posted a picture of herself holding Kaori Mai on Instagram with the caption, â€œWhen your heart literally lives outside of your body. Ori my girl you are everything I couldâ€™ve ever imagined plus more. My light.â€
Kaori is the Hartâ€™s second child together, following two-year-old Kenzo, but Kevinâ€™s fourth. He has two children Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage.
