Awww…Sesame Street unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

Children’s TV show Sesame Street is doing its part to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. For the first time, the show has created Rohingya muppets to help refugee children overcome trauma.

Meet six-year-old twins, Noor and Aziz Yasmin! They will feature alongside the show’s famous characters like Elmo and Louie. Sesame Street says the twins will be featured in educational videos in the Rohingya language in the camps.

“Noor and Aziz are at the heart of our efforts to bring early education to children and caregivers impacted tremendously by the dual crises of displacement and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sherrie Westin, president of the social impact at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.

“For most Rohingya children, Noor and Aziz will be the very first characters in media who look and sound like them … [they] will bring the transformative power of playful learning to families at a time when it’s needed more than ever before.”

According to United Nations figures, children make up more than half of about 730,000 Rohingya who arrived in Bangladesh in 2017.