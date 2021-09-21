Ayesha Curry says she loves to listen to Popcaan while cooking

Ayesha Curry says she loves to listen to Popcaan while cookingTuesday, September 21, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Popcaan might have something to do with how good Ayesha Curry’s dishes come out. The talented chef and businesswoman shared in a recent interview, that when she’s cooking she listens to songs from the ‘Unruly Boss’ to get her in the right vibe.
“I’m really into like Popcaan and I just love to like buss a wine while I’m cooking,” Ayesha said while laughing.
Her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, chimed in; “I see no lies,” as he smiled when Ayesha said she loves to buss a wine while cooking.
Popcaan shared the adorable clip to his Instagram stories and had a laugh at the couple’s expense. “Boss nah laugh @stephenurry30 Chubble,” he wrote.
Ayesha is of Jamaican heritage and has always shown love for the country’s culture and music. In 2019, she celebrated her birthday party with a Jamaican-themed party and had dancehall artiste Konshens performed at the event.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy