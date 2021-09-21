Ayesha Curry says she loves to listen to Popcaan while cooking

Dancehall artiste Popcaan might have something to do with how good Ayesha Curry’s dishes come out. The talented chef and businesswoman shared in a recent interview, that when she’s cooking she listens to songs from the ‘Unruly Boss’ to get her in the right vibe.

“I’m really into like Popcaan and I just love to like buss a wine while I’m cooking,” Ayesha said while laughing.

Her husband, NBA star Steph Curry, chimed in; “I see no lies,” as he smiled when Ayesha said she loves to buss a wine while cooking.

Popcaan shared the adorable clip to his Instagram stories and had a laugh at the couple’s expense. “Boss nah laugh @stephenurry30 Chubble,” he wrote.

Ayesha is of Jamaican heritage and has always shown love for the country’s culture and music. In 2019, she celebrated her birthday party with a Jamaican-themed party and had dancehall artiste Konshens performed at the event.