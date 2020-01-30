Baby on board! Ciara is pregnant with baby number three

American celebrity Ciara is about to welcome baby number three with her superstar footballer husband Russell Wilson.

View this post on Instagram Number 3. Ÿ“¸: @DangeRussWilsonA post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:20am PST

She announced the news Thursday morning on her Instagram page with the simple caption, â€œNumber 3â€.

And in even sweeter news, BUZZ fam, the photo was taken by her husband.

Soon afterwards, her husband posted a pic with Ciara in the background with the same caption.

View this post on Instagram Number 3. @CiaraA post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:37am PST

Ciara is mom to six-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with rapper, Future. And her three-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson with her husband-Russell Wilson.

Congrats, guys!

P.S: Ciara, weâ€™re still waiting on that prayer.