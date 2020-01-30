Baby on board! Ciara is pregnant with baby number three

Baby on board! Ciara is pregnant with baby number threeThursday, January 30, 2020
|
American celebrity Ciara is about to welcome baby number three with her superstar footballer husband Russell Wilson.
She announced the news Thursday morning on her Instagram page with the simple caption, â€œNumber 3â€.
And in even sweeter news, BUZZ fam, the photo was taken by her husband.
Soon afterwards, her husband posted a pic with Ciara in the background with the same caption.
Ciara is mom to six-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, who she shares with rapper, Future. And her three-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson with her husband-Russell Wilson.
Congrats, guys!
P.S: Ciara, weâ€™re still waiting on that prayer.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy