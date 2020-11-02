‘Baby Shark’ now the most-watched YouTube video

‘Baby Shark’ now the most-watched YouTube videoMonday, November 02, 2020
|
“Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo” If that song wasn’t already stuck in your head, we’re betting it is now and will be there for some time.
On Monday, Baby Shark became the most-watched video on YouTube with more than seven billion views. Yes BUZZ fam, the children’s song has been viewed all of 7,041,423,229 times! This means the song has been viewed almost as many times as the number of people in the world.
Baby Shark was produced in South Korea and became a viral sensation for its catchy and addictive melody, complimented by a hypnotically colourful video.
Related story: Historic! Despacito viewed over 7 billion times
The song surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito as the most-watched video on the platform.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy