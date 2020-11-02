‘Baby Shark’ now the most-watched YouTube video

“Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo” If that song wasn’t already stuck in your head, we’re betting it is now and will be there for some time.

On Monday, Baby Shark became the most-watched video on YouTube with more than seven billion views. Yes BUZZ fam, the children’s song has been viewed all of 7,041,423,229 times! This means the song has been viewed almost as many times as the number of people in the world.

Baby Shark was produced in South Korea and became a viral sensation for its catchy and addictive melody, complimented by a hypnotically colourful video.

The song surpassed Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito as the most-watched video on the platform.