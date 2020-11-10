‘Baby Shark’ receives Diamond status

Baby Shark has received Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The catchy childrenâ€™s song received the certification for moving 10 million units, with a unit calculated as each permanent download or 150 on-demand audio and or video streams.

The Pinkfong hit reached a high of 32 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, becoming a global smash for its infectious lyrics and beat.

More recently, the song became the most-watched video of all-time on YouTube after it surpassed Despacito by Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

It has racked up 7.1 billion views on the platform.