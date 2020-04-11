Babyface and family recovering from COVID-19

Singer and music producer Babyface has revealed that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 but they are all on the “way back to full health”.

The 62-year-old—whose real name is Kenny Edmonds—took to Instagram to reveal that he and his family members are recovering after contracting the coronavirus but they are all on the “way back to full health”.

In a post he captioned “Stay Home, Stay Safe”, on his birthday on Friday, Babyface wrote: “I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through, my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

And to celebrate, Babyface – who has two sons with his ex-wife Tracey Edmonds and a daughter with his current spouse Nicole ‘Niko’ Pantenburg – will take part in a special Instagram live concert later this month.

He continued: “With that being said… I would like to officially accept the invitation from the legendary Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to participate with my little brother, Teddy Riley, in what I’d like to call a Celebration of Black Music Excellence in – Teddy vs Babyface… “Date: April 18th @6PM PST, 9PM EST, IG @babyface.”