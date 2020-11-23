Back on air: Al Roker returns to ‘Today’ show following cancer surgery

Back on air: Al Roker returns to ‘Today’ show following cancer surgeryMonday, November 23, 2020
It’s only been two weeks since American TV host Al Roker had to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, but he’s already back on the air.
The meteorologist returned to the ‘Today’ show on Monday morning and shared the news with fans via Instagram.
“We’re baaaaaaack!!! #getchecked for #prostatecancer #prostatecancerawareness,” he said.
While on air, Roker told his four co-hosts that he is recovering well.
“I feel good, I really do,” he said, adding that he is now exercising. “Great medical care and the love of friends and family, it goes a long way.”
In the same breath, Roker also thanked his family, well-wishers and fans for their support.
Roker revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this month, and days later, he went into surgery.
Following the procedure, he tweeted: “A big shoutout to everyone at the #josierobertsonsurgerycenter and appreciate all the thoughts and wishes from our viewers and the wonderful care packages from my co-workers. See you all soon.”
